Scam alert in Donegal - don't be fooled into thinking you are getting a tax refund

Gardai issue warning after dodgy text message is received by member of the public

email scam

Gardai in Donegal are warning the public to be aware of a scam that involves people getting a text message that appears to indicate that they are liable for a tax rebate and how they can claim it.

At first, it looks as if the message is from the Revenue Commissioners. However, when you go to claim the rebate you are issued with a link to a page that asks you for your credit or debit card details.

However, Revenue will never contact you and offer you a refund by text message. This is a scam.

Gardai in the county were alerted to it by one suspicious member of the public who got into contact with them.

When he clicked on the link contained in the message he was prompted to enter his credit/debit card details. This was the only option open to him despite there being an option there for bank account details. He was unable to select any option other than Credit/debit card. He checked with Revenue and he did not enter any of his details when he discovered that no refund was due.

A Garda spokesperson explained that Revenue will never contact you and offer you a refund by text message. 

The option given in the scam

Posting a message on social media about this particular incident, Garda Síochana Donegal added: “These scam artists are well aware that money is tight at this time of the year for most people and they are hoping that this fraudulent offer of a few handy quid will just prove too tempting!”

People have also been asked to spread the word so as to alert other members of the public.

