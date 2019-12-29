Did your teen get a smartphone for Christmas? Gardai issue quick apps guide for parents

Gardai in Donegal have issued a list of some of the most popular apps in use by young people.

This guide can be handy for parents who may want to find out more.

Some of these apps are just innocent fun but they can and are used by some people to bully and exploit.

Posting on their facebook page, Gardai in Donegal have issued the following advice: “Arm yourself with knowledge as a parent and be aware of what apps your youth has installed on their phone.

“Speak to your teen about their smartphone and about what it is and is not to be used for. Talk to them about online safety and let them know that you are there for them should they fall victim to bullying or exploitation of any kind whilst they are online.

You can find out more at HERE where there is an advice section for parents.

If you are worried about any online activity that your teen may be engaged in then please call to your local Garda Station and speak to someone about it.