AVS Class of '89 - 30 Year Reunion in Donegal Town

Over fifty former students from the Abbey Vocational School met up in Dom’s Pier 1 over the Christmas Season to mark their 30th Reunion. The Class of 1989 came from all corners of the Country with some making the journey from the UK to reminisce and catch up with friends they haven’t seen in years.

A collection was taken on the night and €600 in donations will be made to the Solace Cancer Support Centre, Donegal Town. A great night was had by all.