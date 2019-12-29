AVS Class of '89 - 30 Year Reunion in Donegal Town

Contact
Over fifty former students from the Abbey Vocational School met up in Dom’s Pier 1 over the Christmas Season to mark their 30th Reunion. The Class of 1989 came from all corners of the Country with some making the journey from the UK to reminisce and catch up with friends they haven’t seen in years.
A collection was taken on the night and €600 in donations will be made to the Solace Cancer Support Centre, Donegal Town. A great night was had by all.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.