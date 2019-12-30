Donegal man taking part in special episode of television's toughest quiz

Contact
A Donegal quiz buff is taking part for the second time in what is without doubt the toughest quiz on television.
Lifford man Paddy Duffy and his team of Eurovisionaries return to Only Connect for a special travel-themed episode. They take on the Globetrotters who also previously took part in the show.
Hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, Only Connect requires not only extensive general knowledge. It also tests reasoning, deduction and an ability to find links between seemingly unrelated clues in fiendishly difficult questions.
But despite the challenging nature of the quiz, it is highly entertaining with plenty of light-hearted banter.
These special Christmas episodes are a break from the usual tournament episodes.
Only Connect airs on BBC2 today (Monday) at 8.00pm.
For anyone who hasn’t seen the show before, it is certainly worth checking out.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.