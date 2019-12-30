Donegal man taking part in special episode of television's toughest quiz

A Donegal quiz buff is taking part for the second time in what is without doubt the toughest quiz on television.

Lifford man Paddy Duffy and his team of Eurovisionaries return to Only Connect for a special travel-themed episode. They take on the Globetrotters who also previously took part in the show.

Hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, Only Connect requires not only extensive general knowledge. It also tests reasoning, deduction and an ability to find links between seemingly unrelated clues in fiendishly difficult questions.

But despite the challenging nature of the quiz, it is highly entertaining with plenty of light-hearted banter.

These special Christmas episodes are a break from the usual tournament episodes.

Only Connect airs on BBC2 today (Monday) at 8.00pm.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the show before, it is certainly worth checking out.