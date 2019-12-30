Appeal for help as search gets underway for missing Donegal teenager

Contact
Gardaí and locals are out searching for missing teenager, Ryan McGhee
The mother of a missing teenager has issued an appeal for him to come home.
Ryan McGhee, 19, has been reported absent from his home at Imlick Villas, Carrigans since 5.20am this (Monday) morning.
He spent last night at a family outing in Maggie's Tavern, Carrickmore, St Johnston and according to his mother, Heather, was in good spirits.
"He left the house around 5.20am this morning and we're very concerned about him now. He was in good form all night. We were out as a family at a function in Maggie's Tavern. I don't know what happened, I just want him to come home," she said.
Mr McGhee, who is well known in the area and works at a local car wash, was wearing a red Crosshatch hoodie when he was last seen. he has brown hair and is of medium build.
"We checked at all his friends' houses but he hasn't been there. The gardaí have been helping too. They told us they checked local CCTV but there as no sign on him on it.
Mrs McGhee has appealed to anyone who may have been in the district last night or early today to inform her on (087) 6354074 or the gardaí if they have any information on his whereabouts.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.