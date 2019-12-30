Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Appeal for help as search gets underway for missing Donegal teenager

"Please come home," says distraught mother

Search is on for missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí and locals are out searching for missing teenager, Ryan McGhee

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The mother of a missing teenager has issued an appeal for him to come home.

Ryan McGhee, 19, has been reported absent from his home at Imlick Villas, Carrigans since 5.20am this (Monday) morning.

He spent last night at a family outing in Maggie's Tavern, Carrickmore, St Johnston and according to his mother, Heather, was in good spirits.

"He left the house around 5.20am this morning and we're very concerned about him now. He was in good form all night. We were out as a family at a function in Maggie's Tavern. I don't know what happened, I just want him to come home," she said.

Mr McGhee, who is well known in the area and works at a local car wash, was wearing a red Crosshatch hoodie when he was last seen. he has brown hair and is of medium build.

"We checked at all his friends' houses but he hasn't been there. The gardaí have been helping too. They told us they checked local CCTV but there as no sign on him on it.

Mrs McGhee has appealed to anyone who may have been in the district last night or early today to inform her on (087) 6354074 or the gardaí if they have any information on his whereabouts.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie