Get ready for New Year's Day swim in Culdaff

A scene from last year's swim in Culdaff
Hardy locals in Inishowen are all set to make a splash on Wednesday afternoon as they will brave the conditions to partake in the annual New Year's Day swim at Culdaff beach.
The event will kick off at 2.30pm and as usual participants come from all parts of the peninsula to shake off the Christmas cobwebs, brave the icy waters, enjoy the fun and all in aid of good causes.
All proceeds will be donated to charities.
