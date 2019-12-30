Donegal gardaí issue warning about Revenue scam

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning about a Revenue scam.

The warning has been issued after a member of the public contacted gardaí about a text message they received on St Stephen's Day which appeared to be from Revenue.

The text notified the man that he was due a refund. When he clicked on the link contained in the message he was prompted to enter his credit or debit card details.

This was the only option open to him despite there being an option there for bank account details. He was unable to select any option other than credit or debit card. He checked with Revenue and he did not enter any of his details when he discovered that no refund was due.

Gardaí in Donegal have warned the public that Revenue will never offer a refund by text message.

They have also urged the public to spread the word about the scam in case somebody falls victim to it.