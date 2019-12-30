Vandals target Ballybofey shop over Christmas period

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in which a large pane of glass in a shop on the town's main street was shattered.

A spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred between 9pm and 7am December 20-21.

One local said the incident while unfortunate, was not representative of the celebrations enjoyed by most over the festive season.

"People had a good time in the Twin Towns, the place was buzzing but it was sad to see this happen on the main street," he said.

It is understood gardaí are making enquiries locally including viewing CCTV to see if any culprits can be identified.