Vandals target Ballybofey shop over Christmas period

Contact
The window at the Ballybofey property which was smashed over Christmas
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances in which a large pane of glass in a shop on the town's main street was shattered.
A spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred between 9pm and 7am December 20-21.
One local said the incident while unfortunate, was not representative of the celebrations enjoyed by most over the festive season.
"People had a good time in the Twin Towns, the place was buzzing but it was sad to see this happen on the main street," he said.
It is understood gardaí are making enquiries locally including viewing CCTV to see if any culprits can be identified.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.