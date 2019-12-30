Updated arrangements released for wake and funeral of Mary Ellen Molloy

Updated arrangements have been released for the wake and funeral of Mary Ellen Molloy, the young Donegal woman who died following an accident in Australia.

He funeral will take place on Thursday, January 2 in her home town of Ardara.

Ms Molloy, from Edergole, Ardara, passed away on Friday, December 20 in Melbourne, Australia after the vehicle she was travelling in was hit by a falling tree. It is understood from preliminary reports that she suffered a heart attack en route to hospital.

She was a staff nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a past pupil of St Columba’s Comprehensive school in Glenties.

A daughter of Terence and Angela Molloy, she is also survived by her brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Mary Ellen will return from Dublin via Letterkenny to Ardara between 2am and 3am on the morning of January 1.

People are welcome to form a vigil from the bridge to the church and LED candles will be made available. A small group of her close friends will walk alongside her from the bridge to the church.

Once the funeral cortege passes the church, the family will continue home privately and the house will remain so until 1pm on Wednesday when the wake will commence. The wake will finish at11pm.

The house is private from 11pm on Wednesday, January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

A park and ride system will be operational from John Molloy’s car park and Larry Snacks.

The access to the wake house will be by bus only. No pedestrians or cars allowed. Disabled transport will also be available.

The funeral takes place on Thursday, January 2 at 12pm. A park and ride system will also be in operation. Traffic coming from Glenties and Portnoo will be asked to park at the community centre and/or Ardconall.

Traffic from the Donegal road will be directed to the town car park. Traffic from the Killybegs road can park at Larry Snacks or at John Molloy's Factory.

Stewards will be available at all parking areas and the public is asked to follow their instructions at all times.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.