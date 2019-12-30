Contact

Funerals of two young Donegal women killed in road collisions to take place on Wednesday and Thursday

Clarice Rice died following a collision in Fanad on December 27 and Mary Ellen Molloy died after an accident in Melbourne on December 20

Second Donegal road accident victim is named locally

Clarice Rice died from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision near Portsalon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The funerals of two young Donegal women who died in separate road traffic collisions are to take place in the coming days.

Clarice Rice, 25, of Claggan, Portsalon, a mother of a three-year-old girl, died as a result of injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Friday night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.

Her funeral will take place on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the funeral of Mary Ellen Molloy, the Donegal woman who died as a result of a car accident in Australia, will take place in her home town of Ardara.

Ms Molloy passed away on Friday, December 20 in Melbourne, Australia after the vehicle she was travelling in was hit by a falling tree. It is understood from preliminary reports that she suffered a heart attack en route to hospital.

Ms Rice was the second person to die on Donegal's roads in the space of two days following the death of Shaun Kelly, a father of two in his early 30s, who died on St Stephen's Day morning, after his car left the road near Porthall, Lifford. He was laid to rest on Sunday in St Johnston. 

Ms Rice’s funeral will take place at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice, her remains were reposing at her home from Monday night.

Requiem Mass for Ms Molloy will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

She was a staff nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and was much loved and extremely well known in the south Donegal area. She was a past pupil of St Columba’s Comprehensive school in Glenties. 

A daughter of Terence and Angela Molloy, she is also survived by her brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends. 

Her remains will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm on Wednesday, January 1. 

The two fatal road collisions in Donegal brought to seven the number of people to die on the roads in the county in 2019. 

Superintendent Eugene McGovern, who is leading the investigations into both fatalities, said it had been a very sad time for those bereaved this week. 

"My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones, this is a very trying them for everyone and our sympathy is extended to all who are impacted," he said.

He appealed to people in the lead up to the New Year celebrations to take great care if driving on the roads and to at all times ensure that they take account of prevailing weather conditions and the inevitable increase in traffic on our roads.

