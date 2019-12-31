Donegal among the warmest places in Europe over the Christmas holiday season

An unseasonably warm air mass over Ireland last week and early this week meant that Donegal was among the warmest places in Europe.

Indeed, it could hardly have been further from being a white Christmas, at least by local standards.

Official records here in the north west showed daytime temperatures often reaching 11°C and 12°C

Temperatures everywhere else in mainland Europe were in low single figures or below freezing.

For example, on Monday afternoon, it was 4°C in Paris, 6°C in Madrid and only 2°C in Athens, where it would usually be much warmer than here.

In fact, the higher temperatures experienced in Ireland were equalled only in sunny Portugal where it was 11°C.

Locally, people noted even higher temperature readings. One Donegal man told the Donegal Post that his car thermostat showed a reading of 14°C over the weekend.

Airflow

Met Eireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said: “There was quite a mild airflow coming up over Ireland last week and into this week.

“It was certainly warmer than usual, though not record-breaking.

“It was quite grey a lot of the time because the air mass was pulling in a lot of mist from the sea and that was keeping temperatures up, even at night.

“There was quite a bit of wind at times too. Again, that was being pulled in from the sea.”

“It is a bit cooler now in Donegal with a cold front going down the north west at the moment and temperatures dropping to -2°C at night and 5°C to 7°C during the day.

“But it should get a bit milder again from Thursday.”

For some people, the mild weather meant that it did not feel ‘Christmassy’ enough.

Outdoors

However, for Children who received outdoor toys from Santa, the mild weather was very welcome.

They were all able to get outside and play with their lovely new bikes, skateboards, scooters, swings, slides and more.

For families too, the warmer weather meant that they could enjoy quality time outside together over the Christmas holidays.

People of all ages took advantage of the unseasonal conditions to leave the television and games consoles behind to get out and about at Donegal’s many fantastic beaches, forest walks and playgrounds.

This warmer weather also contributed to a feeling of a relaxed and enjoyable Christmas for many.