Donegal's environmentalists asked to produce ideas for action

Donegal's environmentalists and those interested in all things that will contribute to a greener society will be interested in the news today, (Tuesday), that the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, T.D. has opened the second round of the Government’s Climate Action Fund, calling for interested parties to register with their expressions of interest.

The Climate Action Plan is the government’s plan to secure a healthier, cleaner, more resilient Ireland for future generations. The Climate Action Fund is a key part of the Plan.

A key challenge to meeting the country's climate commitments is financing the changes needed to make the transition. The Climate Action Fund, which is primarily funded by a levy on oil companies, will leverage a multiple of the €500m committed to it by government.

Under the first round of the Scheme, Minister Bruton approved up to €77 million for seven projects – which will leverage a total investment of some €300 million.

“The opportunities in a low carbon economy are vast with a big payoff for our economy and society. However a key challenge is mobilizing people to act. We need innovative projects which can overcome the barriers, build networks of good practice and act as flagships for others to follow,” said Minister Bruton.

Details on how to take part in the expressions of interest process can be found on the department's website. Following this process, a call for full applications is expected to open in the coming months. This approach will help sectors understand the expectations of the scheme and build a pipeline of worthwhile projects. It will also inform the criteria for the full call for applications in the coming months.

Interested parties must fill out the Input Form, downloadable from the department’s website.

An information session for interested parties will be held in in early February 2020.

Interested parties should fill out the relevant documentation and e-mail ClimateActionFund@dccae.gov.ie. or post their application to the address listed on the website.

The deadline for receipt of input is Friday, February 28, 2020