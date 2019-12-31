Musical memories from the Balor Theatre's songbook

A specially formed choir, led by musical director, Alice Gildea, is all set to bring you on a magical trip down musical memory lane when they perform at two special concerts in the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey on Friday and Saturday, January 10 and 11.



However there's a catch ...there will be only two performances by the choir to celebrate the anniversaries of the Butt Drama Circle and the Balor DCA and will feature songs and singers from the 22 musicals staged over the years.

The choir of over 60 people is includes members of the Finn Valley Men’s Choir, the Choir of Ages, the St Mary’s and Sessiaghoneill Church choirs as well as a host of other new

and old faces - including young people who participated in various productions who are returning home from far and wide to participate in the event.

And that's the catch. Due to the logistics of getting everyone together for this extra special event it will not be possible to stage any additional performances so it really is a case of miss it – miss out.

A wonderfully joyful, emotional and fun filled evening awaits those lucky enough to get to attend.

Book your tickets now at www.balorartscentre.com or by telephoning the Box Office (after January 6) at (074) 9131840.

An event not to be missed.