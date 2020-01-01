Contact
Little Christmas Service of Remembrance next Sunday, January 5
A Little Christmas Service of Remembrance will be held for bereaved parents upstairs in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Sunday next, January 5, starting at 3pm.
This service has been organised by Feileacain, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland and is intended to give grieving families a chance to remember their babies and meet others going through a similar situation.
The service is for everyone affected by the loss of a baby,and open to all to attend.
