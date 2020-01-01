Women's Little Christmas comes to Ballybofey

For the second year, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce will be creating a special exhibition on the Ballybofey-Stranorlar footbridge celebrating Women's Little Christmas on January 6.

Last year the exhibition was visited by hundreds of people crossing the bridge over the weekend. This year it will be mounted from this coming Saturday, January 4 to Tuesday, January 7.



The baubles are donated by members of the public, and are decorated to celebrate a special woman in their lives. These women may be mums, aunts, grannies, friends, anyone you want to send a special message to. Some are decorated in memory of people who have passed.



How to get your bauble? Drop in to (or call) The BASE Enterprise at Railway Road, Stranorlar, with a donation of €3 per bauble. They will give you a bauble to take away and decorate, and they will make arrangements for it to be returned in time for the exhibition.



Call them on (074) 91 90909/e-mail: leah@bandschamber.com/or use Messenger.



Last year the chamber raised over €400 for North West Simon Community. The aim of the charity is to prevent homelessness and help people to do things for themselves.