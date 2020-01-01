Funeral of 23-year-old Fanad woman takes place today

Contact
The late Clarice Rice who will be laid to rest today, Wednesday
Mourners will gather this Wednesday morning for the funeral of the 25-year-old Fanad women who died following a road traffic collision last Friday night.
Mother of a three-year-old girl, Clarice Rice, from Claggan, Portsalon, died as a result of injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle collision at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.
She was the daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice.
She was the second person to die on Donegal's roads in the space of two days following the death of Shaun Kelly, a father of two in his early 30s, who died on St Stephen's Day morning, after his car left the road near Porthall, Lifford. He was laid to rest on Sunday in St Johnston.
Ms Rice’s funeral will take place at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.