Rugby legend Rory knows what's best as he spends holiday time in Donegal

Former Ireland captain enjoys time out in Ballyshannon/Rossnowlagh area

Rory pictured in Creevy Pier Hotel with Méabh Rooney

Reporter:

Michael Daly

Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best was in big demand for photographs in the the Ballyshannon/Creevy/Rossnowlagh area over the New Year as he and his family spent some time in south Donegal.

At local supermarket Kernans the Ulster and Ireland star (pictured above) took time out to speak to all the shoppers and staff in the busy shop at the top of the town in Ballyshannon.

"He was so sound, down-to-earth and in no rush to get away, he posed for pictures and chatted with everyone," one customer who met him, told Donegal Live.

The most capped forward ever to represent Ireland, Rory popped up on various facebook pages - he was in the popular Smugglers Creek Restaurant in Rossnowlagh (pictured above with Mark from Smugglers) and posed for a picture at Creevy Pier Hotel with Méabh Rooney (main image top of this story).

Always a true professional on the field, the feedback we're getting from people in the Ballyshannon area is that he was a real gentleman and was happy to spend loads of time with people who he met during his stay in the area.

In his international career Best picked up124 caps for Ireland. He made his debut in 2005 and retired at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, his fourth World Cup.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

