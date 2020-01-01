Heartbreaking scenes as young mother laid to rest

There were heartbreaking scenes of grief and sorrow at St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad, earlier today, (Wednesday) as the heartbroken Clinton and Rice families accompanied by extended family, loved ones and friends escorted the remains of 25-year-old Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon to her final resting place.

Ms Rice, a mother of a three-year-old daughter, died following her involvement as the driver of a silver Vauxhall Carlton car which went off the road at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon at around 11.30pm last Friday night.

The late Clarice Rice from Portsalon

Hundreds of mourners packed the tiny church amid sorrowful scenes as the coffin entered to a soloist's rendition of Elton John's Your Song'.

Parish priest, Very Rev Fr Patrick McGarvey thanked everyone who had journeyed with the families over the past few days in their time of sorrow.

“We come here today in love and support, in her honour and in her memory. This is not how we pictured how we would be spending New Year's day.

“A family has been torn and hearts been broken. Clarice inspired a spark of life wherever she was. In the words of a famous song called Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheerin, 'You were a angel in the shape of my mum' and Clarice's life was very much touched by those words. She was an angel in the shape of a mum,” he said.

He recalled the joy and memories her family and friends had shared over the past few days and how Clarice went from a bashful but radiant young child to take the world by storm and the hearts of those she loved.

“She gave joy and love and radiated that in a very special way. She loved life,” he said.

Fr McGarvey also talked of the inspiration she also found in her mother, Philomena, her twin sister, Bernie and her daughter, Saoirse.

"We need the strength and resilience of Clarice, to be strong in the challenges that lie ahead, to hold heart and be brave, to hold together as families and take that strength as family, friends and loved ones and give that strength to one another in these days ahead.



Family and friends participated in the Requiem Mass providing readings and carrying gifts. Prayers of the Faithful were read by Maddie, Ciara, Molly, Brendan, Michelle and Daniel while the gifts representing the many facets of Clarice's life were brought to the alter by Saoirse, Ciara, Mary, Eamon, Stephen, Jamie McG, Jamie, Paddy, Ava, Cassie, Joanne and David.

Clarice's sister, Bernie provided a moving reflection of her sister life at the end of the Mass which ended with a round of applause from the mourners before the coffin was taken to the nearby cemetery for burial.