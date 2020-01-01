Contact

Gardai issue warning after "change scam" hits shops and leaves businesses out of pocket

Clever con-artists can play a trick at the till

Businesses should be aware of the scam

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardai in Donegal are warning the public to be aware of a number of "change scams" in the north-west.

Usually a person will approach the cashier and will request that a bundle of notes (€20 notes for example) be changed into €50 notes. When the cashier has done this the person then removes a few of these €50 notes from the pile in a very cunning manner.

They then hand the €50 notes (minus the few that they have stolen) back to the cashier and say that they have changed their mind.

They then leave the shop with the original amount in €20 notes and a few of the shop owner's €50 notes in their pocket! This operation is carried out in a very professional way and the cashier will often not even realise that they have been scammed until the float is counted later in the evening.

These scams can take many forms but the most common form is the one mentioned above.

Gardai are advising businesses to place a sign in a prominent position at the cash register stating that the cashier will not change denominations of notes for anyone.

Business owners should advise their staff not to carry out such transactions.

These scams are becoming very common and unfortunately the only way to protect yourself against them is to take precautions with all customers.

