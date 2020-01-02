Huge crowd expected in Ardara as mourners from Donegal and beyond pay their final respects

There is a veil of subdued silence in the village of Ardara this dark, January morning as mourners gather for the funeral of Mary Ellen Molloy.

The popular young woman died after a taxi in which she was travelling was hit by a falling branch in Melbourne on December 20.

Her remains were repatriated earlier this week and huge crowds attended the wake at her family home yesterday. Indeed, there has been an enormous show of support from the grief-stricken community for the Molloy family in this most difficult of times.

Mary Ellen’s remains were met in Ardara in the early hours of Wednesday with a candlelit vigil from her heartbroken friends and neighbours.

Those attending the funeral at 12.00 noon today in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara are reminded that the church car park is reserved for Mary Ellen’s family.

With so many people expected to attend, a park and ride system is being provided. Stewards will be in place to assist.

People travelling from the Glenties and Portnoo direction are asked to park at the community centre or Ardconall. Those coming from the Donegal Town road will be directed to the town car park while mourners arriving via the Killybegs road should park at Larry Snacks or John Molloy’s factory.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if so desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.