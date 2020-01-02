South Donegal Public meeting over substance abuse trends

Contact
Man detained in Nenagh following massive drugs seizure.
A Public Meeting is being held by the Dunkineely and Bruckless Community Alert Committee in the Dunkineely Community Centre, on Thursday night January 16, 2020 at 8.00p.m. to discuss current trends in substance misuse and behavioural addictions that are having a negative impact within the community.
Martin McFadden MSc, & Associate, Experts and Addiction Specialists, will be on hand to discuss cause and effect as well as the significant harms being done at an individual, family and community level.
The meeting will be interactive and any questions or concerns will be addressed. Information and support will be signposted on the night. The meeting is open to everyone.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Liz Halpin, head of Dublin Region Fáilte Ireland, Niall Gibbons, chief executive, Tourism Ireland and Martin O Regan, CEO, Inflightflix International
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.