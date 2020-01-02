South Donegal Public meeting over substance abuse trends

A Public Meeting is being held by the Dunkineely and Bruckless Community Alert Committee in the Dunkineely Community Centre, on Thursday night January 16, 2020 at 8.00p.m. to discuss current trends in substance misuse and behavioural addictions that are having a negative impact within the community.

Martin McFadden MSc, & Associate, Experts and Addiction Specialists, will be on hand to discuss cause and effect as well as the significant harms being done at an individual, family and community level.

The meeting will be interactive and any questions or concerns will be addressed. Information and support will be signposted on the night. The meeting is open to everyone.