24 patients waiting for beds at hospitals in Donegal and Sligo

Eighteen patients are waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

According to the figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 17 patients are waiting in wards with one patient waiting in the emergency department.

At Sligo University Hospital five patients are waiting in the emergency department with one waiting in the wards, according to their figures from the INMO’s Trolley Watch.

There was a total of 547 patients waiting for beds this morning around the country, according to the figures.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital due to ongoing cases of flu. Management said the hospital is seeing on average six new cases of flu every day.