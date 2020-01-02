What does the new number-plate for 2020 Donegal cars have on it?

New vehicles with the 2020 registration plates are on the roads of Donegal today.

Any new registered vehicle in the first six months of the year will have a registration plate beginning with 201 DL...

Any new vehicle in the second half of the year will have a 202 DL.... plate.

For 2021, the registration number will begin 211 DL... followed by 212 DL... for the second half of the year.

Last year, new cars sales in the Republic took a dip with uncertainties associated by Brexit and the weakness of sterling - which led to a sharp increased in used imports from the UK - being significant factors.

Total new car registrations for 2019, finished at 117,100 6.8% down on 2018 (125,671).

New car registrations in Donegal were down by 10.66% from 2,609 to 2,331.

New car sales were down in every county.

The first month of January is key for the motortrade and dealers in Donegal will be flat out in the coming weeks.

The first of the new 201 registered vehicles are on the road today.

Among those in a new car are Catherine and Dermot Roan who got the first new Hyundai of the year from Diver's Hyundai in Letterkenny.