More than 5,700 patients waited for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital last year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

More 5,700 patients waited for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital last year, figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show (INMO).

The 5,727 who waited for beds was an increase on 5,147 last year and is the highest figure recorded at the hospital since the INMO began recording data on bed waits in 2006. The figure has jumped from 3,059 in 2006.

At Sligo University Hospital the figure has increased from 784 in 2006 to 4,967 in 2019.

Last year’s figure was an increase from  4,183 in 2018.

Nationally 118,367 patients went without hospital beds in 2019. This confirms 2019 as the worst-ever year for hospital overcrowding since records began - 9% higher than 2018.

Over 1,300 of the patients were children younger than 16. The worst months for overcrowding in 2019 were November (12,055), October (11,452), and September (10,641).

The worst-hit hospitals in 2019 included: University Hospital Limerick - 13,941, Cork University Hospital (11,066), University Hospital Galway (7,993), South Tipperary General Hospital (6,942) and University Hospital Waterford (6,313).

The INMO points to understaffing and a lack of capacity as key drivers of overcrowding. There are 411 fewer inpatient beds in Ireland’s hospitals today than a decade ago, despite a larger, older population.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

 “Things are getting worse, not better. These figures should be falling, but we’re going the wrong direction. 2019 saw thousands more patients without proper beds – often at one of the most vulnerable points in their lives.

 “Overcrowding used to be a winter problem. Now it’s an all-year problem, which gets worse in winter.

 “The most frustrating part is that we know how to solve this problem: increase staffing and bed capacity, expand community care, and get going with the Sláintecare reforms.

 “Instead, the HSE continues to enforce its rigid recruitment controls, starving hospitals and community services of the staff they need. Our members are rightly appalled by the conditions they are forced to work and care for patients in.

 “2020 should be a year where understaffing and overcrowding are brought under control, but that simply won’t happen without investment and an end to the recruitment ban.”

 

 

