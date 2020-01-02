Little Jamie is Donegal's first baby of the new decade

He's the first baby born in Donegal this decade - and he's a beautiful bundle of joy!

Jamie Harkin is pictured with his proud mother Tara from Letterkenny.

He arrived into this world at 11.15am on New Year's Day at Lettereknny University Hospital, weighing 7lb and 15 oz.

Congratulations to Jamie, his proud parents, and all the family.

PICTURES: BRIAN MC DAID

Tara Callaghan, Letterkenny with her son Jamie, pictured with midwives Dawn Wray, Bridin McGinley and Donna Bonnar