Fond memories of Mary Ellen Molloy recalled amidst the heartache and grief

A wonderful nurse and a caring person who as a child loved to dress up and dance.

That was how Fr Johnny Moore described Mary Ellen Molloy to the many mourners gathered in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass today (Thursday).

Many more stood outside in the cold rain as a community tried to come to terms with the enormous loss of one it’s brightest young women.

Ms Molloy died as a result of a road collision in Melbourne, Australia just before Christmas.

Among the symbols brought to the altar to commemorate the life of 26-year-old Mary Ellen was her nurse’s uniform.

And in a deeply poignant moment, her godparents placed her baptismal gown on her white coffin.

Fr Moore said Mary Ellen had been baptised in the same church on March 21, 1993. She made her First Holy Communion there too and in April 2005, she reaffirmed her baptismal vows at her Confirmation.

The priest who concelebrated the Mass with seven other members of the clergy told the congregation that Angela and Terence Molloy had been blessed with four beautiful children, of whom Mary Ellen was the eldest.

She had two brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph.

“Her sister Aisling lived only for a few precious days,” said Fr Moore.

Mary Ellen attended the parish school where she was a diligent student.

“As a child, she was Daddy’s girl,” said Fr Moore. “She loved dressing up and dancing.”

The little girl grew up to be a caring young woman.

“As a nurse, she gave of herself as a wonderful carer, showing empathy to others in their time of need,” said the priest.

He said these were just the brush strokes of the life of a dedicated, caring person who always made time for other people.

“Remember Mary Ellen as a daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece, friend or colleague, as the woman she was and tried to be,” said Fr Moore. “Recognise the influence she had on yourself on others.”

He urged Mary Ellen’s family to trust that she was with Jesus, and to take comfort in that thought even in their darkest hour.

Mary Ellen was herself a woman of deep faith. Fr Moore said she opened her prayer book at a different page every day and was guided by the reflection on that page.

The priest thanked everyone who had supported the family throughout the last few difficult weeks. He urged people to continue that support over the coming weeks and months.

On behalf of the family, Fr Moore particularly thanked Cathy Whelan in Australia and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher for their role in repatriating Mary Ellen’s remains.

Among the concelebrating clergy was Mary Ellen’s uncle, Fr Des Sweeney. Before final prayers, he too thanked everyone for their support. He said it was clear how much his beloved grand-niece meant to those who were grieving her in Melbourne and Donegal.

Following Requiem Mass, Mary Ellen was laid to rest alongside her sister Aisling in the church cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.