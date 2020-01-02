Sudden death of one of Ireland's most famous broadcasters and well known to people in Donegal

The death has taken place of well known broadcaster Marian Finucane, who was 69.

The announcement was made this evening by RTE.

She began working with the national broadcaster in 1976, starting as a continuity announcer, and later became the first presenter of the popular radio show Liveline.

In recent years she has presented the Marian Finucane Show at the weekends.

The winner of numerous awards, she has also featured on many RTE television programme.

She was a household name in Donegal and throughout Ireland.

During her years in RTE, she interviewed many people from the county, ranging from Packie Bonner to Daniel O'Donnell.

Tributes have been flowing in this evening following her unexpected and untimely passing.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said: "We learned today of the sudden passing of Marian Finucane with profound shock and sadness.

"Marian was a broadcaster of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground.

"From Women Today to Liveline to her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and, latterly, her enormously popular Saturday and Sunday radio programme, she tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight.

"Multi-skilled, she forged a distinguished career on television, as well as undertaking significant charity work in Africa. Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague. My sincere and heartfelt sympathies to her husband John and son Jack."

RTÉ Chair, Donegal's Moya Doherty, said: "It is with the deepest shock and sadness that I heard the news of Marian Finucane. Marian was a pioneer in women's broadcasting and was rightly renowned for her fearless yet human interview technique. Many who work in broadcasting today, male and female, owe her a great debt. RTÉ has lost another great champion and another great talent, but we are the richer for having known and heard her work."

Director of Content Jim Jennings added: "The work and legacy of Marian Finucane is without parallel in Irish broadcasting. With the committed team on Women Today she tackled issues that were largely uncovered and unspoken. On Liveline she templated a phone discussion format uniquely suited to Irish audiences. An award-winning documentary maker, she was an interviewer of profound sensitivity and insight. As presenter of RTÉ Radio 1's flagship weekend morning programme, she had the pulse of the nation. It is with great sadness that we mourn this loss to Irish journalism, and to all her colleagues in RTÉ. But our immediate thoughts are with her family today, at this time of great shock and mourning."

Tom McGuire, Head of RTE Radio 1, said: "Marian Finucane was a defining voice for RTE Radio 1, and for the nation. Her work on Liveline was without parallel, where she merged an unsurpassed journalistic vigour with a flair for debate and discussion unmatched among her peers. As the voice of weekends, she parsed the stories of the day, tackling big interviews with ease and insight. Her loss is a deep shock to all of us, and our thoughts are with Marian's family at this time."