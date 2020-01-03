Donegal's very own Dancing Queen to show her moves this weekend

Donegal's very own Dancing Queen Grainne Gallanagh will show off her moves this weekend on RTE's Dancing with the stars.

The Buncrana women will attempt to wow the judges on the popular entertainment show this Sunday with her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

Grainne, a former Miss Universe Ireland, has been practicing hard over the past few weeks in an effort to take the ballroom by storm.

Dancing with the Stars airs this Sunday, January 5 at 6.30pm on RTE One.