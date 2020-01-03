Parent support evening in Letterkenny

Anam Cara, the organisation that supports bereaved parents in your community, will host a Parent Support evening on Thursday next, January 9 at 7.15pm in the Raddision Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

This event is open to all bereaved parent regardless of the age the child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not.

Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. They can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer.