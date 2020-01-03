Parent support evening in Letterkenny

Contact
Anam Cara, the organisation that supports bereaved parents in your community, will host a Parent Support evening on Thursday next, January 9 at 7.15pm in the Raddision Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.
This event is open to all bereaved parent regardless of the age the child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not.
Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. They can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The owner of a Jack Russell pup missing from the Oldtown area of Letterkenny has appealed for its safe return
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.