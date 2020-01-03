Contact

Five Donegal schools approved for building projects

Scoil Cholmcille in Burtonport is one of five Donegal schools approved for new building projects

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Five Donegal schools have been approved for building works for this year.

St Eunan’s NS in Raphoe, Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Bríd, in Downings, Scoil Niall Mór Killybegs, Scoil Cholmcille, Acres in Burtonport and Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough have been approved for works.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has confirmed the approvals. 

“To see several schools getting good news in the first week of January is a great lift,” the Donegal TD said.

 “The funding approval for both additional accommodation and emergency works makes a massive difference to how a school can operate and I am delighted to be able to share the news with all the school communities who were getting good news in their inboxes for the first day back at school.

 “Put together these approvals are a strong sign of the steady and committed level of investment that this Government is putting into improving school facilities.”

 Minister McHugh added: “One of the most significant is at St Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, which has been approved as part of the Department’s Additional Accommodation scheme with a building project for a new 80m classroom with en suite toilet, as well as a toilet with disabled access and two rooms for special education.

 “Elsewhere, Scoil Naisiúnta Naomh Bríd, Na Dúnaibh/Downings, has also been granted funding under the same scheme with the school to benefit from two new special education rooms.

 “Further south in the county Scoil Niall Mór Killybegs will get works carried out on the roof, and this follows the school getting approval back in early December for a new classroom and two special education rooms.

 “Also Scoil Cholmcille Acres in Burtonport is also in line for repair works to be carried out on the outdoor areas around the school and Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough also secured approval for a new classroom with toilet and a new room for special education teaching and a refurbishment of toilets.

 “Each school will feel a huge benefit from each one of the projects in their own way and I wish everyone connected with the schools the very best in planning for the works and getting ready to cut the ribbons when they are ready.”

 

