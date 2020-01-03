82 Donegal projects receive cash through Community Enhancement Programme

Eighty-two community initiatives around the county have been allocated amounts ranging from €8,925 to €500 under the Department of Rural and Community Development, Community Enhancement Programme.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Having announced an open application process for the €4.5 million programme in 2019, Minister Michael Ring is now in a position to confirm the details of the projects which have been allocated funding.

Some examples of the local projects supported include:

- Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation, Donegal town €8,925 for disabilities as a social enterprise work

- Glengad Community Association €7,892 to replace existing CCTV, replace three emergency doors, refurbish kitchen and purchase defibrillator

- Swilly Mulroy Community Development Co Op, Rossnakill €7,297 to replace guttering, install showers, install energy efficient external lighting

- Ardara Community Childcare CLG €7,297 to develop a new outdoor space for a childrn's play area

- CLG Ghaoth Dobhair €7,297 for LED lighting

- Coiste Halla Halla Bride €7,297 for tales and chairs for community hall and screen to divide rooms

- Letterkenny Gaels GAA, Letterkenny €7,298 for furnishing and display boards

- Drumkoghnill Football Club €7,298 for the development of a community facility

- Raphoe Family Resource Centre, €7,196 for a catering urn and microwave

- Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) €7,196 for signage and park benches for pathways at Monnellan Woods

- Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company €7,000 to upgrade facilities at existing playground

- Erne Enterprise Development Co Clg, Ballyshannon, €7,000 to replace aluminium windows and doors with energy efficient PVC

- Drimarone Development Association, Letterbarrow €7,000 to purchase ride on lawnmower and the installation of cover over tennis/basketball court

- Carrigans Tidy Towns Group €7,000 for public realm works, repair of stone walls on main street, purchase of lawn mower and strimmer and purchase of road sweeper

“Having allocated over €4.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2019, I am delighted to confirm that more than 2,000 projects are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.”

Today’s announcement follows an open application process which was administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. It is intended to run the programme again in 2020.

Minister Ring continued: “Typical enhancements under the programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.”

The full list of projects supported is available on the following link https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/1e973a-community-enhancement-programme-projects/