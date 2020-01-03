Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Additional tax should not be used to fund current expenditure - Donegal TD

"Divert any windfall into capital investment" - Pearse Doherty

Additional tax should not be used to fund current expenditure - Donegal TD

Pearse Doherty TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, TD, has said the additional tax for the state to be reported in today's (Friday) Exchequer returns is welcome, however he repeated concerns that increased the Corporation Tax should not be used to fund current expenditure.

“The extra tax due to the State is welcome, but there is an obvious danger in relying on this bonanza Corporation Tax to fund current spending; which the government has done up to now.

“The Corporation Tax surge is an unreliable phenomenon that should not be used to fill holes in the Government’s own budget, but instead to invest in the economy.

“The logical thing to do - in the face of an unprecedented crises in health and housing - is to divert any windfall into capital investment while it is coming in and use this money to build homes, and to invest to build capacity in our public health system to address the challenges we face.

“The reality is that today’s surplus will be of no comfort to the 4,000 children and families who woke in emergency accommodation on Christmas Day, or to the thousands of people who have been forced to languish on trollies in hospital corridors over the Christmas period.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie