First meteor shower of 2020 will be visible over Donegal - if the sky stays clear

Donegal stargazers are in for a treat if the sky stays clear, as the first meteor shower of 2020 peaks tonight.
Subject to weather conditions, the Quadrantid meteor shower should be visible on Friday evening and into the early hours of Saturday.
Stargazers could be lucky enough to see up to 120 shooting stars per second.
Meteor showers occur when there is an exceptionally high number of shooting stars in a given period. They are caused by debris entering the earth’s atmosphere at speeds of more than 40 miles per second, then burning up and causing the familiar streaks of light.
Met Eireann is forecasting clear skies early in the evening but it will become more overcast as the night goes on. Unfortunately, the Quadrantid peak only lasts for a few hours, so anyone hoping to catch a glimpse should take full advantage of any clear period.
The Quadrantid meteor shower can be seen near the tail of the constellation Ursa Major, also known as the Plough or the Big Dipper.
