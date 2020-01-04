Contact

Minister McHugh welcomes projects benefitting from Leader and Community Enhancement Programme funding

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, has praised the work of community groups, volunteers and local associations and organisations which secured special Government grants worth around €330,000.

These were announced on Friday by his colleague Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

“All of the many, many groups which have benefitted from the grants under the Community Enhancement Programme do great work on the ground,” Minister McHugh said.

“They are helping local people, deepening community spirit, providing better facilities for young people and older people, improving recreation, leisure and sport and doing their bit for a better environment and in many other ways, often unseen.

“And the Leader programme also continues to show how local groups can access substantial funding to make real differences with their projects on the ground.

“This Government funding really shows how getting access to investment and support to make relatively small changes really benefits a community project and the people who live locally and make use of it.

“The real thanks goes to the people on the ground who make these groups, associations, services and facilities as good as they can be and do their bit to make lives better,” he said.

On top of the Community Enhancement Programme grants announced yesterday Minister McHugh has also welcomed the Leader funded projects which include:

- Comharchumann Forbartha agus Fostaíochta Árainn Mhór, €2,029.50, to purchase a photocopier for the community centre

- Erne Enterprise Development Company, €10,000 for broadband upgrade

- Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise, €35,816.17 for a water management project

- CLG Ghaoth Dobhair, €53,268, to install a lift and a disabled access toilet at the clubhouse,

- Blue Goat Self-Catering Accommodation, Ramelton, €63,791 to develop 2 self-catering apartments as part of a project to develop Irish Artisan Food Production and Training centre in a landmark building on the quays.

- Association for the Development of Pettigo and Tullyhommon, €7,155, to appoint a consultant to develop a village plan for Pettigo and surrounding area.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

