Man released in Kesh attempted murder case

A 37-year-old man arrested by detectives in Fermanagh investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Kesh during the early hours of Thursday morning, January 2, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.



According to the PSNI a male police officer was at home in the Rosscah/Crevenish Road area at around 2am last Thursday morning when he noticed movement outside his property. Upon opening his front door to investigate, the officer was confronted by a masked male aiming a shotgun at him.

"The suspect, who is described as being dressed entirely in black, then made off on foot across nearby fields close to the local football club. We firmly believe that this disturbing incident was a failed attempt to kill a local police officer. There are no words to describe those who would creep through the dark of night with nothing but death and destruction on their minds," said Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan.

The PSNI has renewed its appeal for the help from the people of Kesh and further afield in identifying this would-be killer. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 126 02/01/20 or they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.