Fundraising event raises €1,500 on Arranmore Island

Contact
At the presentation of the cheque were from left, Frankie Bonner, Jimmy Early, Joe Coll, Philip McCauley, Sean O’Donnell Ciaran Cox, Martin Proctor, Sharon O’Donnell
A fundraising event to honour the memory of the late Lee Early, to show support for the Early family and raise funds for the Arranmore Lifeboat was held on island recently.
Lee, a hugely popular 26-year-old, tragically lost his life last November, after the car he and a friend were in, slipped off Poolawaddy pier into the sea. The other man got to shore and raised the alarm.
Lee, served as a volunteer with the RNLI in Arranmore and also worked on the local island ferry.
Lee's father, Jimmy and sisters Rachael and Laura presented the cup to the winners and expressed their sincere thanks to all of community for their support and generosity.
A total of €1,500 was raised and a cheque for that amount was presented to coxswain, Jimmy Early and the Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the presentation of the cheque were from left, Frankie Bonner, Jimmy Early, Joe Coll, Philip McCauley, Sean O’Donnell Ciaran Cox, Martin Proctor, Sharon O’Donnell
Terry Wogan on Eurovision - "All I've gained by watching it over the years is a numbing of the prefrontal lobes"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.