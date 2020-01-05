Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bundoran residents kick up a stink about increase in dog poo

Dog fouling is dirty ...here's the unpleasant truth!

Bundoran residents kick up a stink about increase in dog poo

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

If you're strolling through the elegant streets of Bundoran or indeed any town in Donegal, you may notice there's an awful lot of dog poo appearing on streets and walkways.

Indeed despite constant reminders, dog fouling appears to be an increasing problem.

Dog owners know it is their responsibility to pick up after their dogs in public areas around the town but how many do?

In Bundoran for example poo bags are available in dispensers around the Roguey and West End walks and also free of charge at Bundoran Tourist Office on the bridge.

It adds up.

One pile of pet waste might not seem like a lot; however, thousands of dogs live in Donegal, generating large amounts of waste throughout the county every day.

"Dog foul is unhygienic and creates a bad impression for visitors to the town. Dog foul bags can only be disposed of in specific dog poo bins. It should also be noted that dog foul can be put into any plastic bag – they do not have to be specific dog poo bags," said one concerned resident.

Dog poo is a problem we deal with on a daily basis. The main reason for dog fouling laws is because dog poo is unhygienic and a health hazard. Dog fouling is unsightly, unpleasant and can lead to toxocariasis in humans.

Here are the dangerous facts:

1. Dog poo is not good fertilizer. It's toxic to your lawn! The high nutrient concentration in dog poo will burn and discolour the grass, creating ‘hot
spots’.

2. For many years pet waste has been classified as a dangerous pollutant in the same category as toxic chemicals and oil.

3. You may not live near water, but unscooped poo from your area is carried by overland water flow or is washed into storm drains, ending up in far away streams, rivers and
ground water.

4. Dog poo can spread parasites including hookworms, ringworms, tapeworms and Salmonella. When infected it comes into contact with your lawn, the poo will eventually "disappear", but the parasite eggs can linger for years! When a human or animal comes into contact with that soil through everyday activities like walking barefoot, gardening or playing, they risk infection from those eggs ... even years after the poo is gone. 5. Pet waste is teaming with E. Coli and other harmful bacteria including fecal coliform bacteria, which causes serious kidney disorders, intestinal illness, cramps and diarrhoea in humans. There are 23 million fecal coliform bacteria in a single gram of pet waste!

5. Dog poo often contains roundworm larvae, which cause blindness. If a human ingests a roundworm larva, it can migrate through the body causing disease to the brain, lungs, kidneys, liver, heart or eyes. So when people (especially children) touch soil, dog toys or anything that has been in contact with dog poo and then touch their mouths, they can become infected.

6. Dog poo doesn't just ‘wash away’ or disappear. So if you're not disposing of your dog's waste, you're putting yourself, your family, your dog and your water supply at risk.

Dog fouling

Dog owners or handlers who do not dispose of dog waste in a responsible way could receive an on the spot fine of €150 and failure to pay this fine can lead to prosecution in the District Court with a maximum fine of €3,000.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie