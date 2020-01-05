Long Johns and €22,840 cash for Donegal charities - what a night!

It might be hard to make a link between pairs of Long Johns and cash for vital local charities but thanks to the intrepid members of the Mid-West Donegal Vintage Club, it's possible as their efforts and fun ideas made their recent end of year charity cheque presentation night one to remember.

A packed Doherty's Bar in Ardara was the venue with entertainment provided by Ringo and Friends with even Mad Marcus making a guest appearance.

The main presentation of the night was the funds raised following the Fanad Lighthouse winter challenge which raised an astonishing €14,250 which is to be divided evenly between The Temple Street foundation and CMRF Crumlin.

Members of the Midwest Vintage Club pictured at their recent charity presentation night in Doherty's Bar, Ardara

Other presentations on the night were made to Carrick Day Care Centre and Sheltered Housing, Dungloe Tidy Towns committee, Down Syndrome Donegal and Inver Community Centre, Dunkineely Manse Restoration Fund and an earlier fundraiser remembering the late Pat Shovlin was also acknowledged bringing the total raised by the club throughout the year to a staggering €22,840.

A fun presentation was also made to two of the three brave men who drove the winter challenge with no cabs on their tractors! A pair of ‘long johns’ each will keep Brendan Byrne, John Joe Carr and Declan O'Donnell warm on future winter runs!

Club secretary, Daniel Moy and chairman, Brendan Byrne, would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped, supported, donated or assisted in any way to make our year so successful.

The objective of the club is to help others whilst enjoying the vintage hobby. The club is gearing up for another year of events so no doubt you will see them on the road somewhere throughout the coming 12 months.