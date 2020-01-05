Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Long Johns and €22,840 cash for Donegal charities - what a night!

Mid-West Donegal Vintage Club end of year charity presentation event

Long Johns and €22,840 cash for Donegal charities - what a night!

Daniel Moy presents Brendan Byrne and John Joe Carr with some Long John thermals at the Vintage Club presentation night in Doherty's Bar, Ardara

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

It might be hard to make a link between pairs of Long Johns and cash for vital local charities but thanks to the intrepid members of the Mid-West Donegal Vintage Club, it's possible as their efforts and fun ideas made their recent end of year charity cheque presentation night one to remember.

A packed Doherty's Bar in Ardara was the venue with entertainment provided by Ringo and Friends with even Mad Marcus making a guest appearance.

The main presentation of the night was the funds raised following the Fanad Lighthouse winter challenge which raised an astonishing €14,250 which is to be divided evenly between The Temple Street foundation and CMRF Crumlin.

Members of the Midwest Vintage Club pictured at their recent charity presentation night in Doherty's Bar, Ardara

Other presentations on the night were made to Carrick Day Care Centre and Sheltered Housing, Dungloe Tidy Towns committee, Down Syndrome Donegal and Inver Community Centre, Dunkineely Manse Restoration Fund and an earlier fundraiser remembering the late Pat Shovlin was also acknowledged bringing the total raised by the club throughout the year to a staggering €22,840.

A fun presentation was also made to two of the three brave men who drove the winter challenge with no cabs on their tractors! A pair of ‘long johns’ each will keep Brendan Byrne, John Joe Carr and Declan O'Donnell warm on future winter runs!

Club secretary, Daniel Moy and chairman, Brendan Byrne, would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped, supported, donated or assisted in any way to make our year so successful.

The objective of the club is to help others whilst enjoying the vintage hobby. The club is gearing up for another year of events so no doubt you will see them on the road somewhere throughout the coming 12 months.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie