Expect delays - major road works to last for weeks on Donegal National Primary route

Major roadworks will be in place on one of Donegal's busiest National Primary Routes from tomorrow.

Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys on the busy N15 between Stranorlar and and Killygordon from Monday, January 6.

Donegal Co. Council is implementing a special traffic management plan which will mean the use of traffic lights to regulate traffic near the Stranorlar ESB substation and heading for 800 metres towards Killygordon. This is to facilitate ESB works. The works are expected to last until late March. Traffic management will be in place from 8.00 am to 5:30 pm Mon-Fri daily for the duration of the works.