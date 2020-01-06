Several roads will be closed temporarily due to rally in Donegal later this month

Contact
Road Closed
Several roads will be closed temporarily in order to facilitate a rally in Donegal later this month.
The Donegal Mini Stages Rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25, with the headquarters being at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant in Termon.
Donegal Co. Council is making arrangements for the closure of roads from 9:30 am to 4:50 pm in the townlands of Currin, Knockabollon, Goaldrum, Cashleenan, Letterfadd, Meenreagh, Carnasaul, Skreen Upper, Skreen Lower, Carrownaganonagh, Court and Carrickybressil for stages one, three and five, close to Lough Keel.
The road numbers involved are: L5542/1, L1192/7, L11922, L1232/1, L11921, L1192/7, L1302/1, L1232/2, L1232/3 and L1232/4.
Tarffic willbe re-routed via the N56 from Kilmacrennan to Termon, R249 Kilmacrennan to Ramelton and R246 Kilmacrenan to Milford.
It is also planned to close roads from 10:10 am to 5:30pm for stages two, four and six (LOUGH FERN).
The Townlands involved are: Tawny Lower, Drumabodan, Aghawoney, Grovehall or Newtown Grove, Ballyarr Glebe, Drumman, Tullymore, Tully Hall, Ballyarr, Ards Little, Ards Big, Carnisk, Breaghy, Booragh, Meenatole and Bohirril. The road numbers involved are: R249/2, R249/3 R249/4, L1352/4, L5742/1, L1362/1, R249/4, L1412/2, L1382/1, L1572/1, L5762/2, L58422 and L5822/1.
Alternative Routes include the R249 Kilmacrennan to Ramelton, R246 Kilmacrenan to Milford and R245 Milford to Ramelton to Letterkenny.
The service area road will also be closed, the L14422 in the Townland of Drumbrick.
The road closures will include junctions, lay-bys and sections of up to 300 metres from the roads listed above.
Notice of the intention to close the roads for the rally was published by the local authority last month. The deadline for objections and submissions has now passed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.