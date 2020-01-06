Contact

Several roads will be closed temporarily due to rally in Donegal later this month

Event will be based around Termon area

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Several roads will be closed temporarily in order to facilitate a rally in Donegal later this month.

The Donegal Mini Stages Rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25, with the headquarters being at the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant in Termon.

Donegal Co. Council is making arrangements for the closure of roads from 9:30 am to 4:50 pm in the townlands of Currin, Knockabollon, Goaldrum, Cashleenan, Letterfadd, Meenreagh, Carnasaul, Skreen Upper, Skreen Lower, Carrownaganonagh, Court and Carrickybressil for stages one, three and five, close to Lough Keel. 

The road numbers involved are: L5542/1, L1192/7, L11922, L1232/1, L11921, L1192/7, L1302/1, L1232/2, L1232/3 and L1232/4. 

Tarffic willbe re-routed via the N56 from Kilmacrennan to Termon, R249 Kilmacrennan to Ramelton and R246 Kilmacrenan to Milford. 

It is also planned to close roads from 10:10 am to 5:30pm for stages two, four and six (LOUGH FERN).

The Townlands involved are: Tawny Lower, Drumabodan, Aghawoney, Grovehall or Newtown Grove, Ballyarr Glebe, Drumman, Tullymore, Tully Hall, Ballyarr, Ards Little, Ards Big, Carnisk, Breaghy, Booragh, Meenatole and Bohirril. The road numbers involved are: R249/2, R249/3 R249/4, L1352/4, L5742/1, L1362/1, R249/4, L1412/2, L1382/1, L1572/1, L5762/2, L58422 and L5822/1. 

Alternative Routes include the R249 Kilmacrennan to Ramelton, R246 Kilmacrenan to Milford and R245 Milford to Ramelton to Letterkenny. 

The service area road will also be closed, the L14422 in the Townland of Drumbrick.

The road closures will include junctions, lay-bys and sections of up to 300 metres from the roads listed above.

Notice of the intention to close the roads for the rally was published by the local authority last month. The deadline for objections and submissions has now passed.

