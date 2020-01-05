Status yellow wind warning for Donegal issued by Met Eireann

Contact
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning.
A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry will come into place from midnight tonight until 8.00 am tomorrow morning.
Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.
Met Eireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford from 3.00 am tomorrow until 11.00 am.
Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.
Meanwhile, it will be cloudy and mainly dry this evening and early tonight. Winds will strengthen overnight, reaching gale force around coasts. Rain will arrive into western parts before morning. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees.
Tomorrow will see rain moving quickly eastwards in the morning. The wind will ease once the rain clears. Sunny spells and isolated showers will follow with afternoon highs of 7 to 9 degrees.
