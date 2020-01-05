Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Donegal crash

Contact
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Letterkenny crash
Investigations are ongoing into a traffic accident outside Letterkenny last Saturday night.
Gardaí are appealing are for witnesses following the traffic collision which occurred
shortly after 9pm.
Gardaí and emergency services attended at a the scene of a single car crash on Golf Course Road, a local road on the outskirts of the town after a car left the road and struck an embankment and wall.
The sole occupant of the car, a local man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is currently understood to be stable.
The road was closed overnight and the crash site was examined today, Sunday, by forensic collision investigators. A full examination of the car - an 09-DL registered silver VW Passat was carried out by a garda PSV officer. The road has since reopened.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station (074) 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
