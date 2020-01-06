Buncrana children's charity to host inaugural gala ball

Contact
Buncrana's Children's Charity will be hosting their first ever Valentine's charity ball in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Saturday 15th February and there are a limited number of tickets/tables still available.
The charity has been very active all over Inishowen in recent years, doing a lot of work behind the scenes in helping many families cope with all sorts of issues at difficult times - particularly those with children experiencing serious illness.
MC for the black tie event will be well-known host Noel Cunningham, while music will be provided by the David Craig band.
Tickets are available from any committee member, and more information can be found on the organisation's Facebook page.
