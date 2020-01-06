Donegal weather outlook - what is in store for the week ahead?

The week has got off to a wet and very blustery start, with a mix of wintry weather on the way.

It will however brighten for a while this afternoon as the heavy band of rain moves eastward. There will be a mix of sunshine and showers for the rest of the day as strong to gale force winds veer southwest and moderate.

Temperatures today will be in the region of 7°C to 9°C.

Temperatures will drop early in the night with frost in places and temperatures of 1°C to 3°C. Cloud will thicken and outbreaks of rain and drizzle in fresh, southerly winds are expected by the early hours. Temperatures are likely to be between 8°C and 11°C by dawn on Tuesday.

Tomorrow looks like being a wet and windy day with some heavy showers in strong to gale force southwesterly winds. It will however stay mild, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 14°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler with temperatures not rising above 3°C to 5°C with light rain, dropping to around -1°C at night.

Wet, blustery weather in strong soutwesterly winds will be back by Friday and will last into the early part of the weekend.

And while it is too early to be sure, there could well be snow on the way at the start of next week.