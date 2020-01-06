Donegal councillor and All Ireland-winning footballer to jump from plane for local charity

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) and footballer Mark McHugh are among a number of people taking part in a fundraising parachute jump in aid of Riverside Playground, Carrick.

They will be joined by locals Aaron Billy Doherty, Andrea Doherty, Adrian Byrne and Pat Mulkerins.

Always quick to roll up her sleeves and get stuck in if there is a job to be done, Cllr Kennedy told Donegal Live: “Seamus McGill from Carrick Development Committee asked me if I would do the parachute jump. I thought, ‘why not? I may as well.’

“The craic started then. There is a great bunch doing it, we’re definitely a mixed bag. I’d say there are more people interested in going down to watch!”

The jump is scheduled for February 1.

With the big day drawing ever closer, Cllr Kennedy said: “I am excited and scared at the same time but I am looking forward to it.”

Anyone who wishes to sponsor Cllr Kennedy can do so via her Facebook fundraiser. She also has sponsorship cards in her office.

All Ireland-winning footballer Mark McHugh has set up a GoFundMe page for those who wish to sponsor him.

He said on the GoFundMe page: “This is a brilliant development for our kids and the kids of the future for the parishes of Carrick/Kilcar/Glencolumbkille.

“So I’m looking for sponsorship and to gather as much as we can for this. It’s great for the local community and with having a young child and another one on the way, I see this development giving them hours and hours of fun over their young lives along with countless other children in our locality.”

The community of Carrick has been through traumatic times in the last few years with the Sliabh Liag Distillery planning saga. But it has come back with a strong sense of purpose.

One of the priorities was to get Carrick Riverside Playground up and running. A suitable site was identified just 10 months ago and a massive fundraising drive got underway.

The community is very grateful to everyone who helped through sponsorship, volunteering or supporting the various fundraising events that have taken place. Around €38,000 of the original target of €40,000 has already been raised, an incredible achievement for a small, rural community.

Insurance is the next big expense. It must be in place for the playground to open in spring 2020.

This parachute jump by members of the wider community should play a big part in getting the playground project over the line.

