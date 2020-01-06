Donegal people invited to take part in free ‘Leave No Trace’ course

People in Donegal who enjoy the great outdoors are invited to learn about simple steps to help protect our beautiful landscape for future generations.

A not-for-profit organisation called Outdoor Recreation NI is offering Donegal people the opportunity to take part in a free pilot programme.

A spokesperson said: “Are you a member of a walking group? Cycling club? Just have a group of friends who like to mountain bike or kayak? Or do you organise events in your local community such as 5k runs, sports events or outdoor festivals?

“If so, Leave No Trace Ireland has upcoming courses that can help you reduce your impact on the environment while still running a successful event.

“This exciting pilot programme is intended to support outdoor recreation groups, educators and communities, by providing a series of free customised workshops and resources. Dates from January through to March have now been released for the final series of courses, so don’t let the opportunity slip - get in touch now to book your places.”

Courses will cover various sectors including walking and hiking, watersports, cycling sports, charity and challenge events and community use of the outdoors. Training places are available to individuals and groups who fall within the Donegal Local Development Company catchment area, will take place in venues across Donegal and will be delivered by fully accredited Leave No Trace trainers.

This programme, worth over €100,000 is the first of its kind in Ireland. It is intended to provide leaders in the outdoor sector with the skills and ethics to protect, preserve and enhance responsible outdoor recreation in Donegal’s upland, coastal and inland environments.

Anyone who would like information on course dates and programme content, or wish to register their interest can contact Jayne Woodrow by email at jayne@outdoorrecreationni.com or by telephone on 048 9030 3930