Fire at pub in centre of busy town in Donegal

Photo: Facebook
Fire services were this afternoon called to a fire in the centre of Bundoran.
Units from Bundoran backed up by Ballyshannon responded to a callout to the Emerald Bar on Main Street at around 2.00pm.
The seat of the fire was located behind the bar and dealt with quickly. However, there is extensive smoke damage to the property.
Fortunately, the pub was not open at the time.
There are traffic disruptions in the area and a stop/go system is in place on Bundoran’s Main Street. People are advised to avoid the area if possible.
