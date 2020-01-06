Harvey’s Point staff select BUMBLEance as their chosen charity

Every year the staff at Harvey’s Point select a charity to support for the year and for 2019 their chosen charity was BUMBLEance Children's National Ambulance Service.

Through various initiatives including a Spin-A-Thon, flipping pancakes at the Taste of Donegal Food Festival as well as one of their staff members taking part in a 12 hour radio marathon, the team raised €9,000 for this amazing charity.

Today, Monday, the staff were delighted to present the cheque to Noel McGeever one of the paramedic drivers with a Bumbleance. Noel met with the team and talked about the service that is provided by BUMBLEance to sick children across Donegal and Ireland.

BUMBLEance is operated by the Saoirse Foundation and is a non-profit charity dedicated to making positive life impacts for sick children. Their ambulances are designed to distract the young patients during their journey, and are packed with cool stuff such as social media streaming, WiFi, Playstation, DVDs, games, books, colouring, sensory lighting, Netflix, iPad Air, Beats Headphones, Apple TV and Apple Music.

Donegal is the only county in Ireland with two ambulances, both based in Ballybofey that service the county and beyond. Their trips and services include pre and post-surgical appointments, inter hospital transfers, respite and hospice trips, scheduled trips, chemo cab, transplants and critical care and Angel trips and is free of charge.