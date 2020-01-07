The HSE’s National Screening Service is hoping to find a potential site in Buncrana for a BreastCheck mobile unit.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue, who raised the matter with the Minister for Health, said the closure in 2013 of the Buncrana site that had previously held a mobile unit, meant that since then, all eligible women in Inishowen, had to travel to Letterkenny and Donegal town for breast cancer screening.

“Following my representations, I am now advised that the HSE's National Screening Service will initiate discussions with owners of potential sites for locating a mobile unit in Buncrana,” he said.

He continued: “I am aware that Breast cancer screening was carried out in Letterkenny between March and August 2017 when all eligible women in the area were invited by BreastCheck to have a mammogram free of charge.

“A mobile unit will return to carry out breast screening in Letterkenny from January 2020, but I will be keeping the pressure on now to ensure the promise of pursuing a search for potential sites in Buncrana is followed up as a matter of absolute priority,” he said.