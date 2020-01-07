Specsavers in Donegal town and Letterkenny raise over €1,800 for Beaumont

Specsavers in Donegal town and Letterkenny, with the help of audiology sister stores Specsavers Cavan, Ballina and Sligo, have raised an outstanding €1,832 in aid of The National Hearing Implant and Viani Research Centre at Beaumont Hospital.

Recently, Specsavers Audiologists pledged to fundraise for Beaumont Hospital in a bid to raise €25,000 for the charity. There are around 1 in 6 people suffering from hearing loss in Ireland, but unfortunately not all hearing loss can be treated by hearing aids.

Audiology director at Specsavers Donegal Town and Letterkenny Martina McNulty said: "As Specsavers Audiologists’ charity partner, we are delighted to raise much needed funds for Beaumont and we would like to thank our generous customers for their donations.

"It is important for us to continue to raise awareness around good hearing health, as with today’s technology and expertise available at Specsavers Audiologists, there is no need for people to suffer in silence.’

The National Hearing Implant and Research Centre at Beaumont Hospital is the only centre in the Republic of Ireland that offers cochlear implantation to adults and children with profound hearing loss, who cannot be fitted with hearing aids. Since it opened in 1995, over 1,350 people have received cochlear implants – 50% of them children.

The procedure gives patients access to sound and enables them to develop and understand speech. Since the introduction of new born hearing screening in 2011, which tests all babies born in Ireland, children born with hearing loss are diagnosed, referred and implanted in their early years.

For more information on the audiology services available at Specsavers Donegal town or Letterkenny, pop into the teams at Unit 2 To 3, The Diamond Centre, Donegal town or at 64 Port Road, Letterkenny, call 074 9742686 or 074 9167040, or visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/ donegaltown-hearing / www.specsavers.ie/stores/ letterkenny-hearing